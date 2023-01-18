Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 18th, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Lynn Erke

Jordan Bergman

Breonna Albert

Jim Douglas

Todd Kizer

Gale Sheehan

Ava Grace Leapley

Breeonna Jarvis

Chris Chisholm

Sue Zinn

Madison Brassfield

Rodney Lewallen

Alicia Schmidt

Jerry Palmer

Joe Sheurman

Rickey Williams

Bob Wolfmeyer

Doris Gates

Shana Scranton

Darrell Eisenberg

Landon Melvin

George Behnke

Sonia Richardson

ANNIVERSARIES

Brian & Becky Albers

Beryl & Fern Sparrow

Kenny & Nancy DeRenzy

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 18, 2023

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 18, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 17th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 17, 2023

Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 17, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 15th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 16th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 14th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 13th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 13, 2023

Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 13, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 12th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 11th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.