Hannibal storm water system repair plan on hold

Hannibal City Council
Hannibal City Council(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The issue of how to fund repairs for Hannibal’s aging storm water system was a key topic during the Hannibal City Council’s Tuesday meeting, with Hannibal Board of Public Works (HBPW) General Manager Darrin Gordon agreeing with residents that the previously proposed property tax ballot issue was not the best solution.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Hannibal Courier-Post, Proposition S, was proposed during the previous council meeting with a $567.15 per acre property tax to fund storm water repair and construction projects. HBPW members and Hannibal City Council members supported a plan to assemble a committee of 11 to 13 residents, representing commercial, agricultural and residential perspectives.

Gordon said Proposition S would place a substantial financial burden on some landowners, including farmers who might have faced a tax of $50,000 or more. He requested that the proposition be withdrawn.

Several residents shared their thoughts, and each person thanked Gordon for his decision and plan to gather a group of citizens.

Citizens were encouraged to contact Gordon at generalmanager@hannnibalbpw.org.

