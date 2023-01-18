Hospital Report: January 18, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Robert “Bob” Mefford, age 61, of Canton, Missouri, formerly of Quincy, died January 16 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Karen Sue Holtschlag, age 59, of Quincy, died on January 16 in St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Andrew ‘Drew’ Musolino, age 64, of Quincy, died on January 16 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Barbara Jean Wolf, age 84, of Quincy passed away January 13 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Shirley A. Eager, 85, of Quincy, IL, passed away January 15 at Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Carlene Neuman, age 83, formerly of Quincy, died on January 16 in the Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home=

Births:

There are no births to report today

