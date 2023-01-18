Hospital Report: January 18, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Robert “Bob” Mefford, age 61, of Canton, Missouri, formerly of Quincy, died January 16 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Karen Sue Holtschlag, age 59, of Quincy, died on January 16 in St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.  Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Andrew ‘Drew’ Musolino, age 64, of Quincy, died on January 16 in his home.  Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Barbara Jean Wolf, age 84, of Quincy passed away January 13 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Shirley A. Eager, 85, of Quincy, IL, passed away January 15 at Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Carlene Neuman, age 83, formerly of Quincy, died on January 16 in the Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home=

Births:

There are no births to report today

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 17th, 2023

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 17, 2023

Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 17, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 15th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 16th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 14th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 13th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 13, 2023

Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 13, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 12th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 11th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 11, 2023

Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:45 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 11, 2023