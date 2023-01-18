Hy-Vee recalls pot roast dinners over food allergen concerns

A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.”(Hy-Vee)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of Hy-Vee pot roast meals “due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.”

An ingredient used in the Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners gravy mix was not listed on the ingredients label, according to the supermarket chain.

The recalled entrees were produced between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023, and distributed to Hy-Vee’s grocery stores, Fast & Fresh locations and Dollar Fresh Markets.

  • UPC 0075450243772 - ($5) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Corn - 11.6 oz (327 g)
  • UPC 0075450485394 - ($10) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Carrots - 25.5 oz (723 g)

Customers can throw the meals away or return them to a Hy-Vee location for a full refund.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions, according to Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee operates over 240 stores in eight states, including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rivian R1T pickup truck
Illinois car dealers appeal court ruling favoring Rivian
Quincy police are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday shots fired incident.
Quincy police investigate shots fired incident
Local school shows bus driver support after brain cancer diagnosis.
Early Childhood bus driver battles cancer
Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 17, 2023.
Pritzker speaks about success in Illinois, inflation during Davos panel
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Cardona visits Washington D.C. school
U.S. Secretary of Education visits schools to educate districts on federal help
Jan. 6th hearing: Closing arguments for Edward Vallejo of Arizona
Jan. 6th hearing: Closing arguments for Edward Vallejo of Arizona
Cardona visits Washington D.C. school
U.S. Secretary of Education visits schools to educate districts on federal help
Georgia authorities say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the drowning of 4-year-old...
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons