Hy-Vee recalls pot roast meals due to presence of wheat allergen

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa. (WGEM) - Hy-Vee, Inc. reported Wednesday it was recalling two varieties of its Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.

According to the grocery chain there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Hy-Vee reported it was made aware that the gravy mix used in the meals, produced between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023, contains a wheat allergen that was not listed on the ingredients label.

The entrees were distributed to Hy-Vee’s grocery stores, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores, and Dollar Fresh Market stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The meals come in either a small or medium plastic container with a clear lid and were available for purchase between Dec. 27, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023.

UPC, Variety and Size:

  • 0075450243772 ($5) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Corn - 11.6 oz (327 g)
  • 0075450485394 ($10) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Carrots - 25.5 oz (723 g)

Hy-Vee reported it has removed all affected Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinner entrees from its shelves.

Customers who purchased the product and have a wheat sensitivity should dispose of the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at (800) 772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

