John Wood Community College new president shares his goals for the college

By Charity Bell
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - John Wood Community College started the new year with a new president.

Bryan Renfro said there are several challenges at the college and multiple projects at their facilities.

He said the goal at JWCC is to help students achieve their hopes in dreams.

To do that, he wants to hear from the community about what more needs to be done at the college.

Renfro said like other community colleges across the nation, JWCC is facing several challenges, like enrollment numbers after COVID-19 along with economic indicators.

He said with more jobs being available, students are focusing more on their short-term needs than on their long-term career aspirations.

”The third one is meeting industry demands, our business and industry are growing to meet their needs, that’s a challenge for us to grow and change and adapt to meet their needs as well,” said Renfro. “Especially in the fields of technology because they’re changing so fast.”

Renfro said the most important thing he’s looking to do in his first 100 days is to listen to the community and hear what it says the college needs, like improvements to its programs.

Renfro said he also wants to celebrate the college’s successes.

He said they received a 10-year reaffirmation of accreditation from the higher learning commission this week. He said its a monumental achievement that only happens every ten years.

“That’s a huge pat on our back and for all the staff and faculty that worked hard to make that happen,” he said. “It shows the dedication of the faculty and staff and the leadership team that are here.

