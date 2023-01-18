LIVE: Missouri State of the State Address

Gov. Mike Parson during the Missouri State of the State address in 2022.
Gov. Mike Parson during the Missouri State of the State address in 2022.(Tim Bommel | Tim Bommel, House of Representatives)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rivian R1T pickup truck
Illinois car dealers appeal court ruling favoring Rivian
Quincy police are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday shots fired incident.
Quincy police investigate shots fired incident
Local school shows bus driver support after brain cancer diagnosis.
Early Childhood bus driver battles cancer
Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 17, 2023.
Pritzker speaks about success in Illinois, inflation during Davos panel
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Water faucet
Missouri DNR offers grants for water project financing
Rifle Association files federal suit against assault weapons ban
Midwest Academy new structure plans.
Midwest Academy
Republicans and Democrats are anticipating Governor Parson’s State of the State address that...
Gov. Parson to deliver Missouri’s State of the State Address