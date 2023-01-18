Local college reports more students enrolling in teacher classes

By Ryan Hill
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There could be more teachers helping to fill empty Tri-State classrooms soon.

Those at Culver-Stockton College said more people are enrolling in their undergrad and graduate level teaching programs with the number of freshman in the program up between 10 and 20 percent from four years ago.

This comes as a report presented to the state board of education this month shows the number of people enrolling in teaching education programs has been steadily rising since the 2015-2016 school year.

Education Department chair Cindy Whiston said students tell them they want to make an impact on the world. She said there are state programs that can help students get into the field.

“Schools in Missouri have a Grow Your Own program grant going on right now that encourages high school students to become educators and hopefully go to college,” she said.

Professor Lacy Harrison said there are also a number of local, state and federal grants and scholarships that can help students with the financial burden of their classes.

“The Federal Department of Education offers loan forgiveness programs such as the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program or the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program that students can utilize to offset their costs,” she said.

Sophomore Madison Covey and freshman Eva Manuel both said they had teachers who inspired them to go into education.

They said a good way to get more students into the field, is to let give high schoolers the chance to work in classroom gives students a chance to work in classrooms before they get to college.

“It gives everyone the opportunity to if it’s something they want and I think that lately with the teacher shortage it was a really tactic to get students in the classroom and see if that’s something they want to do,” Manuel said.

“My junior and senior year I did a thing where I did observations and lessons through fifth grade classrooms which helped make my decision of wanting to be a teacher,” Covey said.

Program officials said their course helps fill empty classrooms as not only do students work in local districts but it could also inspire them to stay in the area after they graduate.

