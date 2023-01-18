Local developers unveil new Mt. Sterling subdivision Neylon Farms to address housing shortage

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - With a shortage of places to live in Mount Sterling, more housing and even an entire new neighborhood is coming soon.

The subdivision, Neylon Farms, has two houses that just went on the market with an open house set to take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 19, at 602 W. North Street.

One of the developers on the advisory board, Lance Grady, said Neylon Farms will eventually have 52 homes on the stretch of land with the main goal to combat the housing shortage.

“We want to address what could cause a crisis for employment around here,” Grady said. “There’s the prison, there’s DOT foods, there’s Timewell Tile around here. All sorts of employment. But those folks that really want to come be employed here couldn’t find a place to live.”

Mount Sterling’s city administrator Vada Yingling said in a 2020 census Mount Sterling’s population was 2,006 with 2,500 coming to work at DOT alone.

Grady said the houses could benefit those seeking retirement in Mount Sterling or looking to upgrade their living space.

Lisa Hannel, who started as Brown County Elementary School’s principal in July 2022 didn’t find housing up until the start of January 2023.

“We did find a house to rent,” Hannel said. “Courtesy of one of the teachers here who had a family member running a house, so we were able to find that.”

Hannel said she wants to buy a house and settle in Mount Sterling which she said is a challenge.

“We’d like to be part of the community here,” Hannel said. “For us to be more local and in touch with the kids. There’s not a whole lot of housing here or a whole lot that’s affordable.”

Hannel said prior to renting, she was commuting from Pleasant Hill two hours daily.

Mount Sterling has had recent rental spaces pop up at South Grade Apartments and with Air Bnb.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.