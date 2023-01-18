Missouri DNR offers grants for water project financing

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources reported Wednesday it has funding available for projects that will protect Missouri’s waters from pollution caused by stormwater runoff, also known as nonpoint source pollution. Responses to a new request for proposals for this federal grant funding are due April 3.

To be eligible for grant funding, an applicant must implement pollutant-reducing land management practices from a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency- and department-accepted watershed-based plan. Watersheds with active watershed-based plans include: Black Creek (Shelby County), Deer Creek (St. Louis County), Spring River, James River, Keifer Creek, Perry County Karst, Town Branch-Piper Creek, upper Little Sac River, and North and Middle Fabius rivers. Local governments, state agencies, educational institutions and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for the grant funding. Research, land purchase and NPDES permit requirements are not eligible.

Grant awards can range from $50,000 to $400,000 and projects can span up to three years. Authorized by Section 319 of the federal Clean Water Act, the grant funding is provided by EPA and administered by the department.

Nonpoint source pollution occurs when excess surface runoff from rainfall or snowmelt carries pollutants, such as chemicals, bacteria, sediment and debris, into nearby waters. Nonpoint source pollution is the greatest threat to water quality in Missouri and the nation. Controlling this type of pollution is particularly challenging. Because stormwater runoff travels across the landscape collecting pollutants, it is difficult to pinpoint and address the specific sources.

To respond to the request for proposals, visit dnr.mo.gov/water/what-were-doing/nonpoint-source-pollution-section-319/subgrants. For more information about the application process or about watershed-based plans, contact the department’s Section 319 Nonpoint Source Grant Program at 573-751-5723 or 800-361-4827, or by email at MoDNR.NPSprogram@dnr.mo.gov.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rivian R1T pickup truck
Illinois car dealers appeal court ruling favoring Rivian
Quincy police are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday shots fired incident.
Quincy police investigate shots fired incident
Local school shows bus driver support after brain cancer diagnosis.
Early Childhood bus driver battles cancer
Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 17, 2023.
Pritzker speaks about success in Illinois, inflation during Davos panel
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Rifle Association files federal suit against assault weapons ban
Gov. Mike Parson during the Missouri State of the State address in 2022.
LIVE: Missouri State of the State Address
Midwest Academy new structure plans.
Midwest Academy
Republicans and Democrats are anticipating Governor Parson’s State of the State address that...
Gov. Parson to deliver Missouri’s State of the State Address