New 6th Street Promenade plans to be presented to city council

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Central Services Committee reviewed some changes for the 6th Street Promenade streetscape project, Tuesday night.

The City Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said it’s going to cost them more than they expected to complete the project.

Bevelheimer said back in 2020, the city hired Crawford Murphy & Tilly for the engineering design for about $2.2 million.

In part to be covered by a million-dollar grant and $1.2 million from city TIF funds. He said they didn’t get that grant.

Bevelheimer said stakeholders have made changes to the plan to attract more people and make it safer.

“There were three items: the gateway feature, the midblock plaza and the activating the allies and as a part of that process, we need to do a little more design work to fine-tune those design elements,” Bevelheimer said. “And that estimate for that extra design work came back at approximately $28,000 above what we originally had a contract for.”

Bevelheimer said the city did receive a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for $2.4 million. But it can only be used for construction and not engineering designs.

He said the Central Services Committee voted to send the matter to the city council for next Monday night’s meeting.

As far as the project timeline goes, he said the city still hopes to start bidding come spring.

Also at the Quincy City Council meeting Tuesday night, 11 aldermen present voted to temporarily lease City Hall office space to Congresswomen Mary Miller for a market rate of $500 a month. Alderman Dave Bauer voted no; two others were absent.

Aldermen also adopted a resolution for a short-term loan of up to $350,000 for Quincy Transit Lines operating expenses.

There was a first reading of an ordinance to change the city code and put in place a vehicle weight limit on some alleys. City officials said they hope to prevent damage to the alley-ways they’ve invested millions of dollars into.

RELATED

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.