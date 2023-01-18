New life for former Midwest Academy campus

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The new owners of the former Midwest Academy property in Keokuk held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday on what will eventually become an event center.

Midwest Academy closed in January of 2016 following a federal raid to investigate abuse allegations.

In May 2018, the academy’s owner, Benjamin Trane, was sentenced to nine years in prison after a Lee County jury convicted him of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a child by a counselor, and child endangerment.

The 100 students were sent home or to other schools after the raid and the former director is now serving prison time.

The campus has sat empty since the raid.

Now, the long-shuttered property is getting new life.

Wes Ames, owner of Ames Business Group, was part of the original construction team when the former Midwest Academy was originally built in the early 2000s.

“With the past history, we weren’t involved in that. I bought this based on, I know how the buildings are and how well they’re built with the crews that we had and I know how long they’re going to last,” Wes said.

Since its closing in 2016, due to abuse allegations, the building has sat boarded up and vacant.

Wes Ames said he’s eager to renovate the property and invite the public to experience it in a new way.

“Keokuk needs a place to to go have fun, good family fun and you know this is going to be a place for that,” Wes Ames said. “We’re going to have community events we’re going to have little kids to old kids to old people like me, so we’re going to make it to where it’s an event for the community as well.”

The project is a family affair.

Wes’ son, Brandt Ames, created the digital images of what the finished product should look like, and Brandt Ames said working alongside his family has been beneficial.

“We all give different view points and sometimes I feel like that makes for better business decisions where we all might argue or have this view point or that view point but at the end of the day we’ve seen it from all potential perspectives,” Brandt Ames said.

The property will be the future home of a wedding and event venue, called the Hidden Tower Event Center, sports complex called The Lab, and luxury apartment rentals.

“Our apartments should be up for rent, we’re hoping in the next hopefully next month, month and a half or two,” Wes Ames said.

The new event center and sports complex will be in the area of former Midwest Academy where the gym was.

Wes said the school building will be torn down mid-February.

He plans for construction to be wrapped by July 2023.

