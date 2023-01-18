Quincy police investigate shots fired incident

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police are investigating a shots fired incident that took place on the city’s riverfront late Thursday night.

Police said they got a report of shots fired around 10:12 p.m. at 1021 Bonansinga Drive. They said they found Michael S. Coffman, Jr. fired a handgun from Kessler Park towards an occupied vehicle driving south.

They said they are still searching for Coffman who left the scene prior to their arrival.

Police said they do not believe the shooting to be random.

