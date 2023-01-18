Quincy police investigate shots fired incident

Quincy police are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday shots fired incident.
Quincy police are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday shots fired incident.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police are investigating a shots fired incident that took place on the city’s riverfront late Thursday night.

Police said they got a report of shots fired around 10:12 p.m. at 1021 Bonansinga Drive. They said they found Michael S. Coffman, Jr. fired a handgun from Kessler Park towards an occupied vehicle driving south.

They said they are still searching for Coffman who left the scene prior to their arrival.

Police said they do not believe the shooting to be random.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rivian R1T pickup truck
Illinois car dealers appeal court ruling favoring Rivian
Local school shows bus driver support after brain cancer diagnosis.
Early Childhood bus driver battles cancer
Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Mostly rain is expected with our next system
We are already tracking our next weather-maker

Latest News

Dom Clay And The QHS Blue Devils Begin To Prepare For Friday's WB6 Battle Against United Township
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (Jan. 17) QHS Blue Devils Begin To Prepare For Friday's WB6 Battle On The Hardwood Against United Township
Local College reports more students enrolling in teacher programs
Local college reports more students enrolling in teacher classes
Illini West Chargers Beat Southeastern In Augusta 42-41
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (January 17) "Sports Extra" Southeast Suns Fall To Defeat At Home Once Again And QHS Beats Springfield In The Gem City
John Wood Community College new president shares his goals for the college
John Wood Community College new president shares his goals for the college