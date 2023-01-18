Rain Gear Needed Today

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off the early morning hours cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A low pressure system is currently situated near the panhandle of Texas. Ahead of this low, widespread precipitation has developed in the Midwest in the form of snow and rain. I will just go ahead and say the Tri-States will not get the snowy side of this system. (If you are traveling or have family to the north, Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for portions of Nebraska, central and northern Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.) The widespread rain showers will first arrive on the southwestern tier. This would include counties such as Monroe, Ralls and Shelby in Missouri. The rain will then will continue to spread northeastward through the rest of the Tri-States. Please note that initially, while some temperatures are near 32°, some light freezing rain could be possible. (Freezing rain is liquid rain as it falls and then freezes when it lands on the ground.) The good news is that if freezing rain can occur it would be brief and would be inconsequential. I would use some extra caution around bridges and overpasses though. That is because they can remain colder longer, since they are not insulated by the ground. Otherwise, the widespread rain showers will continue through the entire day. With a few breaks in the rain being possible at times. Most of the rain will be on the light to moderate side, but a few pockets of heavier rain will be possible.

Winds will remain fairly light through the morning, with sustained wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph. However, today will shape up fairly windy. Sustained winds will pickup in speed this afternoon around 15 to 23 mph. Then we could have wind gusts up to 35 mph.

As for temperatures, they will remain in the 30s for much of the day. Our official daytime highs will not happen until later tonight though. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s will mostly likely occur just before midnight.

Everyone in the Tri-States will receive about 0.5" to 0.75" of rain today. (maxuser | WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.