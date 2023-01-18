Snow potential Sunday

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the backside of this area of low pressure that gave us the rainfall swirls through the area it may drop it just a brief round of rain early Thursday morning through about noon. The temperature should be above the freezing mark So, again this should be rain and not snow. Our focus then is toward the weekend.

Snow maker coming to the Midwest (Brian Inman)

We are tracking the potential for a winter storm that could impact the region. At this time, it looks as if the storm would roll through the area late Saturday night, and into Sunday morning. It does look as if there will be accumulating snow in the region. This does not look like a major snowstorm, but it does look as if it will be enough to cause some travel hazards. There is quite a lot of time and uncertainty between now and Sunday morning so things could change. By Thursday morning, we should be able to at least give you a ballpark idea of how much snow we will be receiving. And then we will have to hone it in as the system develops and approaches, standby for updates.

