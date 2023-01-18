Snow potential Sunday

By Brian Inman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the backside of this area of low pressure that gave us the rainfall swirls through the area it may drop it just a brief round of rain early Thursday morning through about noon. The temperature should be above the freezing mark So, again this should be rain and not snow. Our focus then is toward the weekend.

Snow maker coming to the Midwest
Snow maker coming to the Midwest(Brian Inman)

We are tracking the potential for a winter storm that could impact the region. At this time, it looks as if the storm would roll through the area late Saturday night, and into Sunday morning. It does look as if there will be accumulating snow in the region. This does not look like a major snowstorm, but it does look as if it will be enough to cause some travel hazards. There is quite a lot of time and uncertainty between now and Sunday morning so things could change. By Thursday morning, we should be able to at least give you a ballpark idea of how much snow we will be receiving. And then we will have to hone it in as the system develops and approaches, standby for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rivian R1T pickup truck
Illinois car dealers appeal court ruling favoring Rivian
Quincy police are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday shots fired incident.
Quincy police investigate shots fired incident
Local school shows bus driver support after brain cancer diagnosis.
Early Childhood bus driver battles cancer
Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 17, 2023.
Pritzker speaks about success in Illinois, inflation during Davos panel
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

StromTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
Widespread rain will move through the Tri-States today.
Rain Gear Needed Today
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
Rain is a near certainty for he entire area Wednesday
Rain on Wednesday