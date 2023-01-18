WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 16) Quincy University Hawks Post A Dramatic Win Over The Panthers Of Drury University At Pepsi Arena

QU Hawks Senior Guard Jamaurie Coakley Nets Game-Winning Shot Against Drury On The GLVC Hardwood
Quincy University Hawks Host The Drury Panhers On The Hardwood At Pepsi Arena
Quincy University Hawks Host The Drury Panhers On The Hardwood At Pepsi Arena
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) – With 2 seconds left in the contest, Quincy University had the ball on the baseline. QU guard Jamaurie Coakley inbounded the ball to Paul Zilinskas, who spun and put a shot up. Paul missed the shot, but Coakley crashed the glass and put the ball back up for 2 as he beat the buzzer. The Hawks locked up the dramatic 84-83 win over Drury at Pepsi Arena.

The GLVC contest saw the Hawks and Panthers exchange the lead 23 times over the 40-minute contest.

Overall, the Hawks were 31-for-69 shooting from the field, and 10-for-21 shooting from beyond the arc. Hawks guard Zion Richardson posted a career-high 25 points to lead QU in scoring. The talented junior was 9-for-14 shooting from the field.

Zilinskas also eclipsed the 20-point mark. The 6-foot-5 swingman was 8-for-18 shooting against the Panthers. Hawks freshman guard Isaiah Foster, who made only his 4th start of the season, reached double figures with 11 points.

The conference leading Hawks (11-6, 7-2 GLVC) travel to the nationally - ranked University of Missouri – St. Louis (14-3, 6-3 GLVC) Tritons on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. tip. The QU Hawks will be in search of their first win at UMSL since February 16, 2008.

QU Hawks fans throughout the Tri-States can listen to the game “LIVE” on Thursday. Be sure to tune in to WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM

--QU Release

