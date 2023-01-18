WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 16) Quincy University Hawks Post A Dramatic Win Over The Panthers Of Drury University At Pepsi Arena

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) – With 2 seconds left in the contest, Quincy University had the ball on the baseline. QU guard Jamaurie Coakley inbounded the ball to Paul Zilinskas, who spun and put a shot up. Paul missed the shot, but Coakley crashed the glass and put the ball back up for 2 as he beat the buzzer. The Hawks locked up the dramatic 84-83 win over Drury at Pepsi Arena.

The GLVC contest saw the Hawks and Panthers exchange the lead 23 times over the 40-minute contest.

Overall, the Hawks were 31-for-69 shooting from the field, and 10-for-21 shooting from beyond the arc. Hawks guard Zion Richardson posted a career-high 25 points to lead QU in scoring. The talented junior was 9-for-14 shooting from the field.

Zilinskas also eclipsed the 20-point mark. The 6-foot-5 swingman was 8-for-18 shooting against the Panthers. Hawks freshman guard Isaiah Foster, who made only his 4th start of the season, reached double figures with 11 points.

The conference leading Hawks (11-6, 7-2 GLVC) travel to the nationally - ranked University of Missouri – St. Louis (14-3, 6-3 GLVC) Tritons on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. tip. The QU Hawks will be in search of their first win at UMSL since February 16, 2008.

QU Hawks fans throughout the Tri-States can listen to the game “LIVE” on Thursday. Be sure to tune in to WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM

--QU Release

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.