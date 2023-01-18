WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (January 17) Quincy Blue Devils Begin To Prepare For Friday’s Western Big 6 Conference Battle Against United Township

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (17-2) Quincy Blue Devils were back on the practice hardwood on Tuesday gearing up for their upcoming Western Big 6 Conference game against (16-4) United Township. The game will mark the second match-up of the season between the two conference rivals. The first time this season that QHS tipped off against the Panthers in East Moline was back on December 2. The Blue Devils posted a 62-50 win in that game and that’s probably a fact that the Panthers coaching staff will remind their squad of all this week right up until tip-off time at 7:00 p.m. The revenge factor will be a strong motivator for UT, but it’s one that Quincy head coach Andy Douglas and his staff will have the Blue Devils well-prepared for.

The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with sophomore guard Dominique Clay and coach Douglas earlier today during workouts. Douglas took timeout to offer a scouting report on what “Blue Devil Nation” can expect to see from UT once their team bus rolls into “The Gem City” on Friday evening. Clay meanwhile shared some insight on the lesson that the Blue Devils learned last weekend when they posted a 3-point win over Lincoln High that they hope to avoid on Friday.

