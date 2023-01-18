WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (January 17) “Sports Extra” Illini West Chargers Roll Into Augusta And Beat The Southeastern Suns On The IHSA Hardwood While The QHS Lady Blue Devils Are Now Riding High On A 4-Game Winning Streak

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

High School Basketball

IHSA

Illini West 42

Southeastern 41

SE: Danny Stephens (26 Points)

IW: Reece Shoup (19 Points)

Payson-Seymour 53

Camp Point Central 63

Triopia 47

Brown College 56

Unity 36

West Hancock 87

Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 50

Griggsville-Perry 37

Auburn 60

Pittsfield 52

Pleasant Plains 49

West Central 47

IHSA Girls Basketball

Springfield 47

Quincy Lady Blue Devils 56

QHS: Taylor Fohey (22 Points)

Leila Dade (10 Points)

QHS Is Now (14-8) On The Season

Lady Blue Devils Have Won 4 Straight Games!

Next Game: QHS vs. Rock Island Alleman (Thursday At 7:00 PM)

80th Annual Tony Lenzini Basketball Tournament

Palmyra High School

Palmyra, Missouri

(2) Hannibal 41

(7) Monroe City 42

(3) VAN-FAR 49

(6) Clark County 43

Girls

(3) Hannibal 58

(6) Clark County 36

(2) Canton 59

(7) VAN-FAR 25

34th Annual North Shelby Tournament

North Shelby High School

Shelbyville, Missouri

Marion County 24

(6) North Shelby 73

NSHS Lady Raiders Now (13-2) On The Season

MSHSAA Girls Basketball

Knox County 17

South Shelby 67

Montgomery County 45

Bowling Green 23

MSHSAA Boys Basketball

Montgomery County 56

Bowling Green 43

BGHS Bobcats Now (5-7) On The Season

Knox County Eagles 48

South Shelby 70

IHSAA Basketball

Holy Trinity Catholic 55

Mediapolis 50

IGHSAU Basketball

Holy Trinity Catholic 58

Mediapolis 64

