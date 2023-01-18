WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (January 17) “Sports Extra” Illini West Chargers Roll Into Augusta And Beat The Southeastern Suns On The IHSA Hardwood While The QHS Lady Blue Devils Are Now Riding High On A 4-Game Winning Streak
Tony Lenzini Basketball Tourney: Hannibal Lady Pirates Post A Win Over Clark County
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
High School Basketball
IHSA
Illini West 42
Southeastern 41
SE: Danny Stephens (26 Points)
IW: Reece Shoup (19 Points)
Payson-Seymour 53
Camp Point Central 63
Triopia 47
Brown College 56
Unity 36
West Hancock 87
Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 50
Griggsville-Perry 37
Auburn 60
Pittsfield 52
Pleasant Plains 49
West Central 47
IHSA Girls Basketball
Springfield 47
Quincy Lady Blue Devils 56
QHS: Taylor Fohey (22 Points)
Leila Dade (10 Points)
QHS Is Now (14-8) On The Season
Lady Blue Devils Have Won 4 Straight Games!
Next Game: QHS vs. Rock Island Alleman (Thursday At 7:00 PM)
80th Annual Tony Lenzini Basketball Tournament
Palmyra High School
Palmyra, Missouri
(2) Hannibal 41
(7) Monroe City 42
(3) VAN-FAR 49
(6) Clark County 43
Girls
(3) Hannibal 58
(6) Clark County 36
(2) Canton 59
(7) VAN-FAR 25
34th Annual North Shelby Tournament
North Shelby High School
Shelbyville, Missouri
Marion County 24
(6) North Shelby 73
NSHS Lady Raiders Now (13-2) On The Season
MSHSAA Girls Basketball
Knox County 17
South Shelby 67
Montgomery County 45
Bowling Green 23
MSHSAA Boys Basketball
Montgomery County 56
Bowling Green 43
BGHS Bobcats Now (5-7) On The Season
Knox County Eagles 48
South Shelby 70
IHSAA Basketball
Holy Trinity Catholic 55
Mediapolis 50
IGHSAU Basketball
Holy Trinity Catholic 58
Mediapolis 64
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.