WGEM Sports Update: Wednesday (January 18) Hannibal-LaGrange Introduces Lucas Almeida As The Trojans New Head Men’s Soccer Coach

Oklahoma Wesleyan University Grad Has Extensive Coaching And Playing Experience On The Pitch
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -The Hannibal-LaGrange University Athletic Department is excited to announce that Lucas Almeida (pronounced Al-made-a) has been named head coach of the men’s soccer program. HLGU Director of Athletics, Clay Biggs stated, “We are extremely excited to have Coach Almeida join our team and we welcome him and his family to Hannibal-LaGrange University. His strong connections to the regional club soccer community and professional playing experience set him apart from other candidates. We are confident that Coach Almeida will continue our rich tradition of high-quality men’s soccer at HLGU.”

Almeida, a native of Brazil, joins HLGU after spending the past 5 years as an assistant coach at Fontbonne University where he received a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (2020). During his time at Fontbonne, he assisted the head coach with various aspects of the program including recruiting, execution of practices, game day operations, and fundraising.

In addition to his duties at Fontbonne, Almeida has played professional soccer for the past eight years with the St. Louis Ambush (MASL). Almeida was elevated to the coaching staff of the Ambush in 2022. His responsibilities include planning training sessions, team meetings and video sessions while working closely with the head coach.

Before signing with the Ambush, Almeida played for the Tulsa Revolution in 2014-15, leading the team in points, goals and assists and received honorable mention accolades for the rookie team of the year in the MASL. Also, in 2015 he participated in the WFM World-Cup (indoor soccer) as a member of the Brazilian National Team.

Coach Almeida also has strong ties to soccer clubs in the region as he has served as the Director of the Girls Prospect (U17-U19) for Lou Fusz Athletics since 2021 and is the head coach of Maritsa FC in St. Louis since 2020. As director, he has been responsible for player development, working directly with many coaches to help in roster formation and planning for competition.

Almeida has also worked as the director of coaching for the St. Louis Hawks soccer club from 2019 to 2022 where he was responsible for player development, planning practices and the evaluation of coaches. In addition, Almeida has served as the head coach for the Missouri Rush (2017-2019), The Fulton School at St. Albans (2016-2017), and as assistant coach for Clinton High School in 2015.

Almeida received a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Oklahoma Wesleyan University in 2014 where he was a four-year starter and captain of the soccer team. Almeida’s success on and off the field at OKWU resulted in a recent induction to the school’s Hall of Fame.

--HLGU Release

