Winchester’s dispatch service prices see almost 30% increase

By Clare Edlund
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - There have been questions over how much the city of Winchester pays Scott County for dispatch services.

Mayor Rex McIntire said council members questioned the justification behind an approximate 30% price increase for the annual services with the city paying $19,600 in 2022 and will now have to pay $25,000 for 2023.

“I was told that Bluffs has not had an increase since 1998,” McIntire said. “And we were just thinking it ought to be equal and fair per capita between Winchester and Bluffs.”

McIntire said the city factor in inflation, equipment costs and pay increases for the dispatch employees.

“I know it costs a lot of money to hire people, to have this service,” McIntire said. “But, that is a substantial increase the span of one year.”

McIntire said the county was initially going to charge $30,000, but he said they were able to get the price lowered.

