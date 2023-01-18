World’s oldest known person, French nun, dies at 118

Sister André poses for a portrait at the Sainte Catherine Laboure care home in Toulon, southern...
Sister André poses for a portrait at the Sainte Catherine Laboure care home in Toulon, southern France, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The French nun who was believed to be the world's oldest person died at 118 in her sleep early Tuesday Jan.17, 2023, the spokesperson for her nursing home in Toulon, David Tavella, said Wednesday.(Source: AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) - A French nun who was believed to be the world’s oldest person has died a few weeks before her 119th birthday, the spokesperson for her nursing home in southern France said Wednesday.

Lucile Randon, known as Sister André, was born in the town of Ales, southern France, on Feb. 11, 1904. She was also one of the world’s oldest survivors of COVID-19.

Spokesman David Tavella said she died at 2 a.m. on Tuesday at the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home in the town of Toulon.

The Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people thought to be 110 or older, listed her as the oldest known person in the world after the death of Japan’s Kane Tanaka, aged 119, last year.

Sister André tested positive for the coronavirus in January 2021, shortly before her 117th birthday, but she had so few symptoms that she didn’t even realize she was infected. Her survival made headlines both in France and beyond.

In April last year, asked about her exceptional longevity through two world wars, she told French media that “working … makes you live. I worked until I was 108.”

She was known to enjoy a daily glass of wine and chocolate.

The oldest living known person in the world listed by the Gerontology Research Group is now American-born Maria Branyas Morera, who is living in Spain, and is 115.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rivian R1T pickup truck
Illinois car dealers appeal court ruling favoring Rivian
Local school shows bus driver support after brain cancer diagnosis.
Early Childhood bus driver battles cancer
Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Mostly rain is expected with our next system
We are already tracking our next weather-maker

Latest News

Nine of those killed were aboard the chopper when it crashed. The others who died were...
Ukraine: Top officials, children die in helicopter crash near kindergarten
Quincy police are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday shots fired incident.
Quincy police investigate shots fired incident
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine interior minister, others killed in helicopter crash
Dom Clay And The QHS Blue Devils Begin To Prepare For Friday's WB6 Battle Against United Township
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (Jan. 17) QHS Blue Devils Begin To Prepare For Friday's WB6 Battle On The Hardwood Against United Township