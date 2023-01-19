Bestway Inn renovations move along

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Those doing renovations to a former eyesore on Mark Twain Avenue in Hannibal say they are nearing the finish line.

Horizon Rentals Operations Manager Jeff Hampton said all the electrical wiring is in at the former Bestway Inn and they are now putting in heating systems and drywall.

He said they were having trouble finding workers and some material last summer but that has changed over the past couple months.

“It’s a little bit easier to get stuff right now and plus winter time, a lot of workers, construction especially is out of business because it’s cold weather, they can’t work outside so we’re lucky we already had a shell to work inside,” Hampton said.

He said they are hoping to open sometime in May. He said they are going to start ordering furniture now as it might be difficult to get ahold of.

Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau sales manager Nicole McKee said they’re excited for the space to open in May as it’s the prime time for tourism. She said the summer months are full of events, and downtown will prosper as a result of having a new lodging option for visitors.

“It’s going to help with business because there’s going to be more rooms available,” she said. “There’s going to be more people visiting and it’s also going to be great for tourism because we’ll be able to recommend that as a place to stay overnight and also for groups that want to have easier access to the downtown area.”

She said it’ll also help with beautification efforts as well, since it’ll look more appealing for those coming into town and attract more people to stay downtown.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.