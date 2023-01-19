Blessing-Rieman aims to get nurses on the job quickly

QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences expands their Direct Transfer degree option.

With the demand for nurses right now is high, Blessing-Rieman has chosen to expand their transfer degree options in hopes of getting their students out into the workforce as fast as possible.

Blessing Rieman President and CEO Brenda Beshears said they designed the program to be seamless, providing students the ability to immediately get in without being wait-listed.

This also includes options for high school students graduating with dual credit courses.

“Students that have taken all of their general education courses and all of their support courses are eligible to transfer directly into us as a first semester sophomore,” Beshears said.

The program will allow students to enter directly into their nursing and health science courses, helping to complete their degree in two to three years.

Radiologic sciences and respiratory care, as well as nursing, will be included in the direct transfer degree options.

“It is very, very unique to have a baccalaureate program in nursing, radiology, respiratory care, that they can complete all of their requirements in three years, sit for their boards and move into the workplace,” Beshears said.

Sophomore student Kody Franz is one of those transfer students. The Louisiana native said the transfer program was a big part of his decision to attend Blessing-Rieman.

“So you kind of get to jump right into it,” Franz said. “That’s kind of what my story was and I came right into it. I have already had my college experience, I went straight into only nursing classes and from there, it’s only a three year program. So you’re almost getting to knock off a whole year, if not a little bit more.”

Officials said the radiologic sciences and respiratory care classes will begin in August, while the nursing program offers two start dates, August and January.

