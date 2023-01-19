The District recognizes local businesses at annual meeting

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy-based non-profit The District held its annual meeting Wednesday night to celebrate 2022.

Executive Director Emily Lombardi highlighted the addition of 25 businesses to the organization, a fundraising total of more than $15,000 during Light the Park and a gift certificate program that generated $9,865 for downtown revenue.

Additionally, awards were given to multiple businesses, organizations and individuals:

Organization of the year - Quincy Park District

Design - The Ratskellar

Economic Vitality - Calftown Corners

Promotion - The Relish Jar

New Business of the Year - Quincy Axe Company

Bob Mays Volunteer of the Year - Tommy Hendren

Diplomat of the Year - Carol Shaffer

Business of the Year - Quincy Brewing Company

Lombardi said it’s to recognize the local businesses that keep the community thriving.

“When you run a non-profit you learn very quickly that you’re only as strong as the warriors that you have next to you,” she said. “That includes volunteers, business owners that are super supportive, your promotions and really given a backdrop to help us achieve our mission which is to create a sense of pride in downtown Quincy.”

The meeting also introduced new executive board members, including Tieraney Craig, Spencer McKeown and Kevin Ballard.

In 2022, The District held Farmers’ Market, Concerts in the Plaza, Blues in the District and Light the Park, among other events.

