Fire breaks out in Quincy home

QUINCY (WGEM) - A fire broke out in the basement of a Quincy home around 5 p.m., Thursday.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the home at 810 Adams St. upon first responders arrival.

Quincy Police Department, Quincy Fire Department and Adams County EMS responded to the fire.

There was one person in the home and no one was injured.

Officials said the fire is under control, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It was also reported that Ameren is on scene.

