Fire causes evacuation of WIU’s Thompson Hall

MACOMB (WGEM) - The Macomb Fire Department reported that they received a call Wednesday at 8:48 p.m. of a fire in a trash chute at Western Illinois University Thompson Hall.

Firefighters stated they responded by 8:52 p.m. and extinguished the fire inside the trash chute. Light smoke had spread throughout the building. The fire was deemed Under Control at 9:50 p.m.

Crews then began ventilating the building and continued assisting any remaining students with evacuation.

Students were temporarily relocated to Western Hall while WIU staff began cleanup efforts.

One Emmet Chalmers firefighter was treated and released on the scene for exhaustion.

The estimated loss at this time is approximately $3000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Macomb Fire Dept and WIU OPS.

