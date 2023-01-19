Fire causes evacuation of WIU’s Thompson Hall

FILE - Fire truck
FILE - Fire truck(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - The Macomb Fire Department reported that they received a call Wednesday at 8:48 p.m. of a fire in a trash chute at Western Illinois University Thompson Hall.

Firefighters stated they responded by 8:52 p.m. and extinguished the fire inside the trash chute. Light smoke had spread throughout the building. The fire was deemed Under Control at 9:50 p.m.

Crews then began ventilating the building and continued assisting any remaining students with evacuation.

Students were temporarily relocated to Western Hall while WIU staff began cleanup efforts.

One Emmet Chalmers firefighter was treated and released on the scene for exhaustion.

The estimated loss at this time is approximately $3000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Macomb Fire Dept and WIU OPS.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy police are searching for a suspect in a Tuesday shots fired incident.
Quincy police investigate shots fired incident
Rivian R1T pickup truck
Illinois car dealers appeal court ruling favoring Rivian
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Midwest Academy new structure plans.
New life for former Midwest Academy campus

Latest News

Blessing-Rieman aims to get nurses on the job quickly
Blessing-Rieman aims to get nurses on the job quickly
Police no longer seeking man named in Bonansinga Drive shooting
Police no longer seeking man named in Bonansinga Drive shooting
Old Fort closes after failing inspection, council to decide its future
Old Fort closes after failing inspection, council to decide its future
Maysville Bridge
Pittsfield bridge posing safety concerns to be replaced
Fire breaks out in Quincy home
Fire breaks out in Quincy home