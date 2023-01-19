Hannibal Board of Education discuss steps towards diversity training

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Board of Education members discussed the preliminary steps toward vetting solutions for diversity education training methods on Wednesday.

They board shared various viewpoints and agreed that the path forward should include input from parents and community members.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Hannibal Courier-Post, Superintendent Susan Johnson shared her initial findings from two groups providing of diversity learning programs—Nikki Lerner and Education Equity Consultants. Johnson encouraged board members to research materials related to each approach, and she will provide additional information and revisit the topic during the February board meeting.

Lerner proposed two-day on-site training or quarterly virtual cultural coaching services with administration and faculty, focusing on areas of focus Lerner referred to as core competencies.

Education Equity Consultants proposed one year and multi-year plans, an approach focused on cultural consciousness, being mindful of one’s own culture while positively engaging with others of differing cultures, as well as cultural efficacy, which involves an education approach that ensures inclusivity for all cultures.

Johnson welcomed discussion from board members and patrons at the meeting, stressing that the process of moving forward would involve careful consideration from as many stakeholders as possible for vetting a potential solution. She also noted all staff and support staff members have successfully completed discrimination and harassment training.

Board member Blane Mundle said he felt Lerner’s diversity education training approach was down-to-earth. Fellow board member Scott Hawes raised questions about using outside groups, emphasizing that he wanted to be cautious about anyone trying to impose values upon the community.

Johnson said she felt the process would be beneficial to “opening up dialog” among several stakeholders. Mundle agreed it was important to involve parents and other community members in the vetting process, and he felt an outside approach could really assist with starting some conversations.

Board member Tysa Coleman expressed the need for diversity education from someone with an outside perspective to help everyone witness the entire issue. She stressed how students experience various stigmas because they can feel marginalized for a variety of reasons.

Coleman explained that there is a great deal of nuance involved in opening communication about diversity, and everyone should have the opportunity to experience the diversity that exists in all types of communities. She said some issues can become “streamlined out”.

Johnson said she valued the feedback everyone provided after they looked at what the organizations could provide for the school district and the entire community.

Johnson stressed the importance of her status, as elected representatives tasked with finding the best solutions for educating students and representing the community’s interests as well as the importance of bringing parents and other community members into the process, encouraging everyone to research the approaches to diversity education training that were presented.

“I want to make sure I’m looking for the things that our elected board wants and they feel is best for our district,” Johnson said. “I just think it’s about being open and honest and making a wise decision on what’s really going to be the most helpful to our community,” she said.

Johnson agreed with comments during the discussion that it can be difficult to engage in conversations with people who may differ in areas such as race, gender or sexual orientation. She said it is vital everyone to “feel safe and comfortable in that and feel valued.”

“What a great lesson for our staff to be able to practice that and know how to do that with one another, because that’s what we should be emulating to our students—is that we treat everyone with kindness,” she said. “Even if we may not understand or be familiar with something, we need to learn and listen and value them—not that we have to be the way they are—but we have to recognize that everybody’s important.”

