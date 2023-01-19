Insight signs letter of intent to acquire shuttered Keokuk Area Hospital

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The City of Keokuk reported Thursday that Blessing Health Systems has signed a letter of intent with Insight to acquire the former Keokuk Area Hospital.

According to city officials, Insight, headquartered in Flint, Michigan, is a growing health network in the Midwest with surgical centers across Michigan, a hospital in Warren, Michigan, and a 400-bed acute care hospital in the heart of Chicago’s southside community.

Following the approval of a certificate of need by the State of Iowa, Insight proposes to provide medical services consistent with the community’s needs at the hospital, which terminated inpatient services last Fall.

“The closure of Keokuk Hospital has created a significant gap in healthcare services,” stated Insight Chief Strategy Officer Atif Bawahab. “We are determined to help fill the need for reliable quality healthcare services in this eastern Iowa community.”

“When the Keokuk Area Hospital closed, a void was created in the health care services for our citizens. The announcement from Insight means that this void will be closed, and the people of Keokuk can rest a little easier,” said Mayor Kathie Mahoney. “While no city personnel were involved in the transaction between Blessing and Insight, both appointed and elected officials worked diligently behind the scenes to address the needs of the community. We welcome Insight and look forward to working with them.”

Dr. Jawad Shah, founder and CEO of Insight and a practicing neurosurgeon, stated, “In all of our endeavors, we are committed to providing the highest quality of care to our patients and a paramount level of service to our communities. We look forward to working together to reestablish healthcare services in the Keokuk community.”

“Insight is committed to providing world-class, expert healthcare to our patients,” stated Insight Chief Strategy Officer Atif Bawahab. “Our physicians and hospital administrators are driven by an oath to improve the quality of life of residents in the communities we serve.”

Insight representatives added that the provider looks forward to working with Mayor Mahoney, other local officials, and community leaders in identifying and working towards providing critically needed medical services to residents of the Keokuk and surrounding communities.

