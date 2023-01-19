Lake Pittsfield to get another disc golf course, other new amenities

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Many locals said Lake Pittsfield is the city’s best kept secret with amenities ranging from camping, fishing, the Civil War Reenactment held each year, and more.

However, it could soon be gaining global traction with the several new additions coming soon.

The city recently approved and pledged $10,000 to add a whole other 18-hole disc golf course east of the lake. The agreement being in partnership with local group Carpe Disc Golf that promotes the course by organizing events and leagues.

Coy Bainter, one of Carpe’s founders said they formed their group in 2020 shortly after the first disc golf course was added in 2019. From there, the sport grew popularity bringing traveling disc golf players from all over the nation.

“It’s a sport that’s been growing for a long time and took a boost during the pandemic,” Bainter said. “And more people have taken interest in since it’s outdoors. And, it’s a less expensive sport than some other ones.”

Bainter said unlike many sports there isn’t an off-season.

“It’s a year round sport,” he said. “People even play in the snow.”

Bainter said with the new expansion, they can run a two day championship tournament which will bring in a huge crowd from all over.

“The expansion of the course will bring in 180 players,” Bainter said.

Mayor Gary Mendenhall said the city surprisingly received a $41,900 USDA grant that they applied for back in 2020, last week.

The grant will cover the replacement of a dock for a concrete handicap accessible boat ramp, graveling out dozens more parking spaces and adding three solar lights.

“To help after dark,” Mendenhall said. “A lot of local fishermen and recreational boaters come in on the east side of the ramp.”

Mendenhall said this would be a great amenity for bigger boats, allowing for more mobility.

Additionally, this will bring more bass fishing tournaments held in the summer.

The Rotary Club of Pike County got funding back in August to build a sheltered pavilion.

The club’s treasurer Kaye Iftner said it would surround the disc golf course’s start point.

“It will provide a place for golfers to relax,” Iftner said. “And it will be widely used by residents to take advantage of the lake.”

Mendenhall and Iftner said the approximate timeline for the new additions are due to arrive in the summer.

The new disc golf course should be ready in time for the 2-day tournament held in October.

