Police no longer seeking man named in Bonansinga Drive shooting

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police reported Thursday they are no longer seeking Michael S. Coffman Jr. as part of a shooting investigation.

According to QPD, during the initial hours of the investigation, Coffman was developed as a possible suspect. Since that time, information has come to light that will require further investigation before an arrest warrant will be sought.

On Wednesday morning, police reported they got a shots fired call around 8:12 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 1021 Bonansinga Drive. No one was injured during the shooting and the investigation indicates the parties involved are known to one another.

QPD is asking anyone with information related to this incident to call the Quincy Police Department (217-228-4470) or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers (217-228-4474). If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

