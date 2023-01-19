QAVTC pours new build foundation

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center new build has been poured. The construction trade students are a month away from completely their most recent build and the new project will resume further work once the current house is finished.

The students do everything top to bottom and all of the things in between. Every school day, 2909 Lind St. is occupied by high school construction students. QAVTC sends 20 to 30 students to work on the build for approximately 2 hours everyday throughout the school year.

QAVTC Director Evelyn Morrison said that the build teaches the student workers far more than how to paint walls.

“Well we definitely see growth in the students’ skill set development from when they take the class as a sophomore or a junior and then their senior year where it’s definite,” Morrison said. “But we also see a lot more responsibility. Students want to be here they want to come and they want to work on the house.”

From designing the house, to grouting its floors, the students do it all. Even when things need welded, the metalwork and welding class pitch in their efforts.

Senior student Abigail Mitchell is one of the workers that has been helping with the build.

Despite a pursing something different after high school Mitchell said this class and the skills that she has learned is something she’ll be able to hold onto forever.

“Ya know I think it’s pretty, it’s a lot cooler than sitting in a classroom all year and building birdhouses or something. But yeah I think it’s cool that it’s like actually auctioned off to someone and somebody is gonna live here,” Mitchell said.

