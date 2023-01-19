QMG Keokuk Clinic adds Ear, Nose, and Throat care

KEOKUK, Iowa. (WGEM) - Quincy Medical Group announced Thursday it is bringing Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) care to its QMG Keokuk Clinic.

QMG reported that Nurse Practitioner Ryan Owens will see patients in Keokuk in addition to his practice in Quincy and access to this specialty care will be an extension of the care provided by the primary care team at QMG Keokuk Clinic.

“Many times the patient’s primary doctor can treat an acute ear, nose, or throat problem, although when it persists to a recurrent or chronic issue, this requires a specialty to correct the problem,” said Owens. “ENT has the specialized equipment to also evaluate complaints such as hoarseness with direct visualization to determine the source of the problem.”

Owens said services in Keokuk will include treatment for hoarseness/voice changes/cough, fullness of throat/reflux, recurrent ear and throat infections, wax removal, hearing loss, vertigo, chronic sinusitis/rhinitis, nasal obstruction, recurrent nose bleeds, ear/nasal/oral lesions, evaluation for alternative treatments for obstructive sleep apnea, and more.

Owens said the opportunity for residents to have ENT care in their own community allows them to get their concerns addressed in a timely manner.

“One of the goals of our department is to reach out to low-access regions to provide services that would otherwise put the strain of travel on the patient. Certain surgeries and procedures would require travel to Quincy, but the initial consult and ongoing care can be completed right here in Keokuk,” he shared. “It is also important to educate people with recurrent or chronic problems there are options other than medications to correct or at least improve their symptoms to try and decrease their visits to the doctor and provide a better quality of life.”

To schedule an appointment, call (319) 524-4300. QMG Keokuk Clinic is located at 1603 Morgan St, Suite 3.

