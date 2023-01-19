Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce inducts two new Business Hall of Fame members

By Mattison Norris
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Two new candidates joined the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame list.

The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting took place today at the Oakley-Lindsay Center. CEO and President, Bruce Guthrie inducted C. David Nuessen and Carl Richards.

Guthrie said the men being inducted have not only changed the lives of the people who have worked for them, but they have also made their mark on the city.

“They’re great leaders, they care for the community, and they care for their employees,” Guthrie said. “And that is one thing that I have seen it’s just not all about themselves it’s about giving back to the community, making it a better place, and taking care of their employees.”

The two new members were awarded the honor and now join the 55 member hall of fame list.

Nuessen said knowing that he’ll be next to some of the great city leaders is something he never thought would happen.

“Being elected mayor in 1977 and re-elected in 1981 was the highlight of my business life, but this is certainly right up there with it and its a very nice honor to me and my family appreciates it,” Nuessen said.

