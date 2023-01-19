Quincy Park District looking to replace irrigation system at Westview Golf Course

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Park District is preparing to replace the aging irrigation system at Westview Golf Course.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, Park Board commissioners on Wednesday approved an agreement with Les Hill Irrigation Consultant for the design of the irrigation system at the 27-hole course. The cost for the firm’s work is $55,000.

Besides the design of the system, the contract covers specifications for the replacement, assistance with bidding, staking all irrigation components, approval of pay requests, plans based on GPS data and travel.

Park District Executive Director Rome Frericks said irrigation systems last 25 years, and the current system at Westview is 28 years old.

“This will enable us to have documents shovel ready if and when it fails,” Frericks said.

Though the current irrigation system is operational, he said Westview staff make repairs on a weekly if not daily.

The course would remain open during construction.

