Weather Alert due some dense fog

Schuyler and Scott County in Illinois are under a dense fog advisory through 9 AM.
Schuyler and Scott County in Illinois are under a dense fog advisory through 9 AM.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert! A dense fog advisory has been issued for Schuyler and Scott County in Illinois through 9 AM. Visibilities less than one half mile are being reported. If driving, slow down, use your headlights so that others can see you better, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

While the two counties mentioned above are under a dense fog advisory, I have the weather alert for nearly everyone. Fog is impacting most of the Tri-States this morning. Visibilities will gradually improve through the morning hours as winds out of the south/southwest increase.

