Weekend may be slick

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weekend winter whimper still may make for hazardous driving conditions. We are tracking our next storm system that will impact the tri-state area this weekend. At this time it does not look like a major event. It does, however, look like there will be some snow in the region. The snow will begin late Saturday and then end on Sunday morning. On each new set of forecast data, it appears as if this storm system is starting to veer slightly to the north. That would mean less snow for the area. If this continues to train to the north, we could end up with little to no snow for most of the Tri-State area.

1 inch of snow can be just a hazardous as 6 inches. If we get snow please use caution. (Brian Inman)

At this time we will keep 1 inch or less for most of the region. And the potential for a narrow band of 1 to 3 inches in the very north and western portions of the Tri-State area, which would include northern Scotland, county, northern Clark county, in Missouri, and northern Lee county in Iowa. In the wake of the storm system, we will see temperatures still running slightly on the mild side. There’s another shot of a wintry mix or light snow next Tuesday and Wednesday.

