WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 18) Highland Lady Cougars Tip-Off Against The Lady Tigers Of Mark Twain At The 80th Annual Tony Lenzini Basketball Tournament

Day 3 Of Tourney Action On The MSHSAA Hardwood Attracts Prep Basketball Fans To The Flower City
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - As expected, large crowds were on hand in the stands at Palmyra High School as Day 3 of the 80th Annual Tony Lenzini Basketball Tournament got underway.

One of the first matchup’s of the day featured the 8th-seeded Lady Tigers of Mark Twain facing the 4th-seeded Lady Cougars of Highland. HHS proved to be too strong for the Lady Tigers to handle. After 4 quarters of action, Highland rolled to a 55-16 victory at PHS.

