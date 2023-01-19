WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 18) Pittsfield High Football Standout Jeremiah Jackson Signs With Illinois College

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was certainly a proud and exciting day for Pittsfield defensive back Jeremiah Jackson and his family. That’s because just after 3:00 p.m., the talented PHS senior signed with Illinois College. That’s where Jackson will represent IC as they compete on the NCAA Division III gridiron in the fall. Last season in the IHSA ranks, Jackson tallied more than 30 tackles from his Cornerback position. Jeremiah was also credited with two interceptions.

At this point, Jackson has plans to major in Exercise Science in college. He would like to become a Personal Trainer in the years ahead. After Jackson’s special signing ceremony inside the J. Harold Voshall Gymnasium came to a close, he offered some insight on why he selected Illinois College.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.