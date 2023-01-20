21-year-old driving 103 mph had BAC of .421, troopers say

The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of...
The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of .421, which is five times more than the legal limit in Iowa of .08.(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – A 21-year-old who was heading home after a party found herself in jail instead.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Iowa State Patrol said they clocked a vehicle driving 103 mph in a 65-mph zone on Highway 218 in Black Hawk County.

The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of .421, which is five times more than the legal limit in Iowa of .08.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a BAC of .3 to .4 is likely to produce alcohol poisoning, a life-threatening condition. A BAC over .4 is potentially fatal and likely to produce coma or death from respiratory arrest.

State patrol said the driver committed several other violations and was taken to jail. She was not publicly identified, and it was unclear if she needed medical attention.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insight signs letter of intent to acquire shuttered Keokuk Area Hospital
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Fire breaks out at 810 Adams St around 5 p.m.
Fire breaks out in Quincy home
Bestway Inn renovation progressing
Bestway Inn renovations move along
Crime (GFX)
Police no longer seeking man named in Bonansinga Drive shooting

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White...
Biden welcomes mayors to White House
People pay their respects at the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on...
Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks
Forged letters from Irene Ferrin to the Veterans Administration in 1982 and1984
Woman sentenced for pretending to be dead mother, receiving VA benefits for nearly 50 years
Former President Donald Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, are required to pay nearly...
Florida judge fines Trump, lawyer for ‘frivolous’ lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life returns to DC with new post-Roe v. Wade focus