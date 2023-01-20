Adams Electric and Adams Telephone to give away Washington D.C. trip to high school students

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams Electric Cooperative and Adams Telephone Co-Operative announced on Friday a contest for area high school sophomores and juniors to win an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.

Four local students will be chosen for the trip, which is set to take place June 16 through June 23 this year.

Students interested in the contest will have to complete a short answer application. 34 of those applicants will be chosen to represent the cooperatives at Illinois Electric and Telephone Youth Day in Springfield on March 29.

Those students will visit with legislators, tour the old capitol building and visit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum.

After Youth Day, applicants will be interviewed by judges from both Co-Ops. Each one will choose two winners and an alternate.

The winners of Youth Day will spend one week in Washington, D.C. where they will visit places of historical interest, meet members of Congress and get a firsthand view of the government in action.

This year will mark the 62nd trip to Washington, D.C.

Applications can be found on Adams Electric’s website or Adams Telephone’s website.

