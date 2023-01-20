Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 20th, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Abe Huls

Patricia Hiatt

Laurie Brinkman

Joy Shults

Judy White Bainter

Patty Mock

Rachelle Thomas

Jazmin Adams

Cindy White

Britney Conover

Allison Orr

Roberta Rang

Travis Peters

Carla Siebers

Jack McNay

Jenny Rouse

Frank Selk

Susan Tex

Adilyn Hollenstine

Cheryl Keller

Madison Klauser

Mason Klauser

Brianna Mosby

Mike Dorethy

Kari Craven

Kory Rodemich

Ann Ohnemus

Wyatt Cunningham

Jasmin Bourne

Tom Enderle

Michel Lewton

Betty Shanks

Renee Nelson

Ted Eifert

Jacquelyn Deatrick

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 21st, 2023

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 19th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 18th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 18, 2023

Updated: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 18, 2023

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 17th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: January 17, 2023

Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: January 17, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 15th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 16th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 14th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 13th, 2023

Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.