Illinois judge grants temporary restraining order against assault weapon ban

Downstate attorney Tom DeVore speaks to reporters outside the Effingham County Government...
Downstate attorney Tom DeVore speaks to reporters outside the Effingham County Government Center on Jan. 18, 2023.(Mike Miletich)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WGEM) - An Effingham County judge granted a temporary restraining order against the Illinois assault weapon ban Friday.

According to court records the order is effective immediately.

Former Republican Attorney General Candidate Tom DeVore represented four gun stores and 862 individual gun owners who oppose the new law.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker released the following statement regarding the judge’s decision.

“This decision is not surprising. Although disappointing, it is the initial result we’ve seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to advance ideology over public safety. We are well aware that this is only the first step in defending this important legislation. I remain confident that the courts will uphold the constitutionality of Illinois’ law, which aligns with the eight other states with similar laws and was written in collaboration with lawmakers, advocates, and legal experts.

RELATED: Devore presents argument against Illinois assault weapon ban, ruling expected Friday

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insight signs letter of intent to acquire shuttered Keokuk Area Hospital
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Fire breaks out at 810 Adams St around 5 p.m.
Fire breaks out in Quincy home
United Alloy to add Quincy location
Bestway Inn renovation progressing
Bestway Inn renovations move along

Latest News

Boil Order
Portion of Pittsfield under boil order
Washington, D.C.
Adams Electric and Adams Telephone to give away Washington D.C. trip to high school students
Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith
Illinois DCFS, director face lawsuit filed on behalf of jailed wards
Scott Smith | Brian Dreier (l-r)
QND announces 2023 fund drive goal