Keokuk School Board names new superintendent

(ZUMA / MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The Keokuk School Board announced Thursday night that it had offered a contract to Kathy Dinger as the new superintendent and that Dinger had immediately accepted.

The board reported that it voted unanimously to hire Dinger based on consistent feedback from the interview teams composed of students, teachers, support staff, administrators and community members.

Dinger was chosen from a pool of eight candidates that was narrowed down to three finalists.

According to the board, Dinger was born, raised and graduated from Keokuk High School and continues to reside in the community.

For the past 10 years, she has served as the superintendent of Bushnell-Prairie City School District in Illinois, where she is responsible for all functions related to the leadership and governance of its schools.

She has been responsible for overseeing multiple school renovation projects as well as implementing key initiatives like standards based grading, new programs for students and increased student enrollment following several years of decline. In addition, she presently serves as an adjunct professor within the College of Education at Western Illinois University, where she earned a doctorate degree in educational leadership in 2018.

Previously, Dinger served as director of curriculum and instruction and principal in the Libertyville School District in Illinois.

RELATED: Keokuk names finalists for new superintendent

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insight signs letter of intent to acquire shuttered Keokuk Area Hospital
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Fire breaks out at 810 Adams St around 5 p.m.
Fire breaks out in Quincy home
Bestway Inn renovation progressing
Bestway Inn renovations move along
Crime (GFX)
Police no longer seeking man named in Bonansinga Drive shooting

Latest News

Scott Smith | Brian Dreier (l-r)
QND announces 2023 fund drive goal
QPD to hold public presentation for new license plate readers
United Alloy to add Quincy location
Residents dealing with higher energy bills
Local advocates see higher energy bills