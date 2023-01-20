Knapheide celebrates 175 years

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy company is celebrating 175 years of history in the community.

Those at Knapheide Manufacturing Company said German immigrant Herman Knapheide moved to Quincy in 1848 and set up a wagon making shop.

CEO Bo Knapheide said in the nearly 200 years since then, there has been a lot of changes in vehicles and technology, but they are still the same company at the core.

“Really our job here is to make our customers more productive and successful and there is a lot of complexity that goes into making sure we accomplish those things,” said Knapheide.

Knapheide said he’s grateful for all the people who have made the company what it is today and excited for where the company goes in the future.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.