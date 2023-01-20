Knapheide celebrates 175 years

By Blake Sammann and Isaiah Haywood
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy company is celebrating 175 years of history in the community.

Those at Knapheide Manufacturing Company said German immigrant Herman Knapheide moved to Quincy in 1848 and set up a wagon making shop.

CEO Bo Knapheide said in the nearly 200 years since then, there has been a lot of changes in vehicles and technology, but they are still the same company at the core.

“Really our job here is to make our customers more productive and successful and there is a lot of complexity that goes into making sure we accomplish those things,” said Knapheide.

Knapheide said he’s grateful for all the people who have made the company what it is today and excited for where the company goes in the future.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insight signs letter of intent to acquire shuttered Keokuk Area Hospital
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Fire breaks out at 810 Adams St around 5 p.m.
Fire breaks out in Quincy home
United Alloy to add Quincy location
Bestway Inn renovation progressing
Bestway Inn renovations move along

Latest News

Local college launches Green Bandana Project to support student mental health needs
Local college launches Green Bandana Project to support student mental health needs
Green Bandana Project
Local college launches Green Bandana Project to support student mental health needs
ENT Dr. Paul Conrad said it will allow them to provide services like diagnosing sinus...
Quincy Medical Group adds ears, nose, throat care to Keokuk Clinic
Quincy Medical Group adds ears, nose, throat care to Keokuk Clinic
Quincy Medical Group adds ears, nose, throat care to Keokuk Clinic
Knapheide celebrates 175 years
Knapheide celebrates 175 years