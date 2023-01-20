Palmyra City Council discusses sewer, waterworks improvements

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Palmyra City Council members discussed two public meetings planned in March to educate residents about the proposed bond issue for sewer and waterworks improvements during their Thursday meeting.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Hannibal Courier-Post, City Clerk Deena Parsons shared a pamphlet with information about the April 4 ballot issue, which will ask voters if they approve issuing $15 million in revenue bonds for repair work needed for each system. Bill increases are estimated to be 20% for water customers and 38% for sewer customers. If the city needs to finance the projects without state or federal assistance, the increases are projected to be 26% for water and 46% for sewer.

Two public meetings are planned to provide details about the bond issue and how the projects will improve efficiency and ensure future compliance with Missouri Department of Natural Resources regulations. The meetings are planned for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 29 at the Sesquicentennial Building in Flower City Park.

The sewer and waterworks systems date back to the 1960s and 1970s and have received minimal upgrades since their construction.

In other business:

Mayor Pro Tem Brock Fahy provided an update on a hotel feasibility study, resulting in the return on investment being lower than expected. The 45-room hotel is planned to go along Highway 168, would cost $600,000 and would need two landowners would need to be contacted if the project is approved.

The police committee met and discussed plans for a new phone system for the Palmyra Police Department, three new police cruisers have been added to the fleet and the cost to one vehicle due to an accident.

Police Chief Eddie Bogue explained city insurance provider MIRMA would take over the insurance claim to recover funds from Progressive Insurance.

Considerations are being made for potentially hiring a new officer.

A decal package for the new vehicles was designed by officers on the force. Bogue plans to submit three options for replacement units during the next council meeting.

The City Council adjourned into a closed session.

