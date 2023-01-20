Portion of Pittsfield under boil order

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The city of Pittsfield issued a boil order until further notice for a certain area of the town.

The boil order is in effect on Jefferson Street, from Clinton Street to Grove Street; and on Grove Street, from Adams Street to Perry Street.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, some residents in Pittsfield on Jefferson Street and Grove Street lost pressure due to the replacement of a valve at the corner of the two streets.

This caused the affected area of the city to lose volume, and fall below the 20 psi threshold, leading to the boil order.

The boil order will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms that water quality has been fully restored. Residents will receive notification at that time.

You can call the city’s office at 217-285-6850, if you have any questions or need further information.

During a boil order:

Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for five minutes, and cool before using.

You can also use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water can be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food.

Map of Boil Order in Pittsfield (WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.