QPD to hold public presentation for new license plate readers

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department announced Friday the proposal to purchase 20 automated license plate reader cameras from Flock Safety to the Quincy City Council.

QPD said these cameras will be installed at fixed locations in Quincy. They said they believe these cameras, also known as ALPRs and LPRs, will help police investigate crimes.

QPD plans to hold two public meetings the week of Jan. 23 to inform the public of what license plate readers are. The will also address privacy and constitutional concerns.

QPD said members of the department will explain why they believe Flock Safety can help make the community safer.

The first meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 in the City Hall Council Chambers. The second will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Quincy Police Department Sub Post in the Quincy Town Center.

Both meetings are expected to last around 30 to 45 minutes and the public is welcome to attend.

