QPD to hold public presentation for new license plate readers

(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department announced Friday the proposal to purchase 20 automated license plate reader cameras from Flock Safety to the Quincy City Council.

QPD said these cameras will be installed at fixed locations in Quincy. They said they believe these cameras, also known as ALPRs and LPRs, will help police investigate crimes.

QPD plans to hold two public meetings the week of Jan. 23 to inform the public of what license plate readers are. The will also address privacy and constitutional concerns.

QPD said members of the department will explain why they believe Flock Safety can help make the community safer.

The first meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 in the City Hall Council Chambers. The second will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Quincy Police Department Sub Post in the Quincy Town Center.

Both meetings are expected to last around 30 to 45 minutes and the public is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insight signs letter of intent to acquire shuttered Keokuk Area Hospital
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Fire breaks out at 810 Adams St around 5 p.m.
Fire breaks out in Quincy home
Bestway Inn renovation progressing
Bestway Inn renovations move along
Crime (GFX)
Police no longer seeking man named in Bonansinga Drive shooting

Latest News

Scott Smith | Brian Dreier (l-r)
QND announces 2023 fund drive goal
United Alloy to add Quincy location
Keokuk School Board names new superintendent
Residents dealing with higher energy bills
Local advocates see higher energy bills