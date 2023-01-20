Two Chances of Snow in the Forecast

After a rather quiet stretch of weather for winter standards, old man winter is set to make a comeback during the next week. The first of two systems will arrive Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

The first system will not be a high impact system. Rain/snow showers will slowly begin during the evening hours on Saturday, changing over to mostly snow overnight. Snow will remain light to moderate and will be a wet snow leading to some compaction. Overall, most areas will see a coating to an inch or two of snow with the best accumulation potential being in the Northern counties. It is very possible that some in the Tri-States could wake up Sunday morning to little if any snow at all. Temperatures will be seasonably chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30′s Saturday and Sunday. While this is a low impact system, still use extra caution if travelling Saturday night.

The next system will move into the region Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week. There is still some model disagreement on the exact track of the storm, which will impact snow totals. However, this storm has the potential to be a higher impact storm than the weekend system. The WGEM Stormtrak Weather Team will monitor the latest model data and will bring updates through the weekend.

