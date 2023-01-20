United Alloy to add Quincy location

QUINCY (WGEM) - United Alloy, Inc announced on Friday that they will be opening a 24,000 square foot facility in Quincy.

United Alloy is a contract metal fabrication and powder coating company that is headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin and has a second location in Seguin, Texas.

They produce leak-proof metal fuel tanks, hydraulic reservoirs, skids, frames, chassis, trailers and complex weldments.

The expansion in Quincy is expected to help United Alloy expand capacity and meet the needs of their customer base.

United Alloy said they chose Quincy due to the workforce located within the Tri-States.

United Alloy partnered with the Great River Economic Development Foundation to select the right location in Quincy.

They said to start out, the Quincy location will be a weld only facility for a few years. Their goal is to begin welding their first product by April.

United Alloy is holding a three day job fair starting at 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Feb. 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 23.

More information on the job fair will be posted to United Alloy’s Facebook page.

To learn more about their employment opportunities, visit their website or call 608-758-4714.

