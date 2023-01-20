Weekend weather system will not be a big one

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is a cloudy and cold start to our Friday. Low stratus clouds continue to blanket the area with temperatures in the 30s. Winds are coming out of the northwest and they are still a little breezy. Those winds are causing it to feel colder than it really is, so wind chill values are in the 20s. Winds will start to die down later this afternoon. Our rapid refresh models are showing the stratus clouds being pretty stubborn and look to stick with us through the day. Daytime highs will be seasonable, in the low to mid 30s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Our next weather system will arrive tomorrow into Sunday morning. Overall, tomorrow will shape up as a mostly cloudy day as well. Forecast models are in good agreement that the morning and afternoon will remain dry. Models start to show some scattered snow showers moving into the Tri-States by the evening hours. These snow showers will continue overnight before gradually ending early Sunday morning. As we have been saying, this will not be a big weather system/storm for us. Exact snow totals will of course depend on the exact track of the system and where you live in the area. What we are expecting though will be for some to get zero to about a dusting while others could get up to 2″. We will continue to pour over the new model data as it comes in though and will bring you any possible updates.

